Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party President and MP, Akhilesh Yadav, alleged an internal conflict in the Uttar Pradesh BJP. He alleged that Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak of pitting people of two communities against each other.

Sharing a post on X, Akhilesh said, "In the shameful fight of BJP's internal politics, now two BJP Deputy Chief Ministers in Kaushambi are making people of two communities fight with each other. First, one Deputy Chief Minister did injustice and made the people of 'Pal' community a pawn, then the second Deputy Chief Minister showed false sympathy in the name of his community, which is not liked by the 'superstitors' of both of them, that is why those who have an old tussle with the first Deputy Chief Minister also became active from behind."

He added that a 'big battle' is going on within the BJP, and the public is suffering.

"And then the superiors of these superiors are also in conflict with each other, that is why the people of the Centre are standing with the people doing politics of Kaushambi. If understood carefully, then this is a big battle going on in the internal politics of BJP, in which the BJP politics of 'Kaushambi, Lucknow, Delhi' is playing its disgusting game by making two or more communities fight with each other, the victim of which is the public," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav called out the Dy CMs for maintaining silence on caste atrocities.

He wrote, "Those people have also jumped into this fight whose community is a victim of 'caste politics' and is constantly being targeted by the government, due to which other deputy chief ministers are maintaining a convenient silence on the atrocities and humiliation being done to their community to save their chair. In the case of Kaushambi, they felt that if they show some activism, then perhaps they will be able to show their face to their community, which is constantly being oppressed and humiliated by the government."

"The truth is that the BJP people do not care about the public or any community. Everyone wants to find the possibility of regaining their lost ground, but now the public is very alert and aware; it will not allow the divisive negative politics of the BJP to flourish any more. Due to the infighting between the 'top BJP members' and 'peak BJP members', every class and society is getting crushed in between," he added.

Attacking the BJP over 'divisive politics', he compared the party to British rule and asked the public to be cautious of the BJP.

He wrote, "The truth is that dividing and fighting the society has been the old conspiracy politics of the BJP members, which they have learnt from the British, whom they had always supported. Kaushambi is a victim of the BJP's injustice. Every class and society will now have to be more cautious and vigilant about the BJP, otherwise these BJP leaders will keep on baking their political bread by creating a rift between the communities, they will trap one and force him to commit suicide and declare a reward on the other. Every child of Kaushambi knows what the truth is. Nobody had imagined that the BJP would take politics to this level."

Akhilesh alleged that if some people go against the BJP, the party workers create false allegations, FIRs and legal cases against them, but people are uniting against the ruling party.

"Now the public is understanding the BJP's politics of division and is wisely uniting against them. This is the reason that wherever some people and society are seen going against the BJP, these BJP workers create a wall of false allegations, counter-allegations and FIRs and cases between them. The unity of the society has started to counter the BJP's political conspiracy. That is why every victim and the oppressed have united to defeat and remove the BJP. BJP's injustice will lose," he wrote on X. (ANI)

