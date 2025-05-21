Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21(ANI): In a recent tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed concerns about the government's preparedness to tackle the recent spur in COVID cases. He emphasised the need for the government to be proactive and take timely measures to prevent another health crisis.

"Before the alarm bell rings, the government must be alert in time to control and prevent Corona, so that the mistakes of carelessness and mismanagement like last time are not repeated again. BJP's mistakes often prove to be fatal for the people. Now even that vaccine for Corona, whose certificates were distributed in large numbers, has proved to be unsuccessful. That is why this time there is a need for even more vigilance. We all have to explain to the public that although the situation of Corona is not very serious right now, still it should not be neglected because such diseases come in a changed form, so the government should make good use of its health-medical and information system and should not let the fear of Corona spread among the public,' he posted on X.

India has also reported a mild rise in active COVID cases. According to data available up to May 19, there are currently 257 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Earlier on Monday, following recent media reports of a surge in COVID cases in Singapore and Hong Kong, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) convened a review meeting with experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and central government hospitals.

The meeting was chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), said sources. According to the information, cases in Singapore and Hong Kong are mostly mild and not associated with unusual severity or mortality. In light of these developments, the expert review meeting concluded that the current COVID situation in India remains under control.

India also has a robust system for surveillance of respiratory viral illnesses, including COVID-19, through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR. (ANI)

