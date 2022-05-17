Muzaffarnagar (UP) May 17 (PTI) A local Samajwadi Party leader was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly creating religious disharmony through a social media message.

SP leader Mohsin Ansari was arrested from Ekta Vihar locality after he posted an objectionable message on Shivling in a Whatsaap group, Circle officer Kuldeep Singh said.

Also Read | Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Hands Over 20,808 Newly-Built Houses to Beneficiaries Under Life Mission Scheme.

A case in this regard was registered against him under Sections 153-A (promoting disharmony between people on grounds of religion) of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act , police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)