Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will work with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) to remove Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power and alleged that BJP has always spread hatred, hunger and poverty.

Akhilesh Yadav flagged off the 'cycle Yatra' in Lucknow.

While speaking to the media, the SP chief said, "The Gondwana Jan Sandesh Yatra started on Sunday and will reach various districts UP. GGP will work with SP to oust BJP from power. They have only spread hatred, hunger and poverty in the state."

Akhilesh added, "Today, leaders of the Gondwana Gantantra Party and Samajwadi Party will reach out to the people of the Gondwana tribe and create awareness among them before the upcoming elections."

Uttar Pradesh will go for assembly polls early next year.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

Notably, the Congress party has been out of power in the state since 1989, that is, for more than 30 years. The last Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh representing the Congress party was Narayan Dutt Tiwari from June 1988 to December 1989. (ANI)

