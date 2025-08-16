Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], August 16 (ANI): Special security and logistical arrangements have been put in place in Gujarat's Dwarka for Janmashtami, with dedicated facilities for senior citizens, differently abled devotees, and mothers, along with provisions for clean drinking water and enhanced sanitation.

Dwarka SDM Lt Col (Retd) Amol Awate said on Friday that special provisions have been made for senior citizens and differently abled people.

Also Read | Gujarat's 'Pakistan Mohalla' Renamed 'Hindustani Mohalla' on 79th Independence day.

"Keeping Janmashtmi in mind, the district administration has taken many steps. From Kirti Stambh, a single-point entry has been made for all the devotees. Special provisions have been made so that e-rickshaws can drop senior citizens and differently abled persons directly to the door of the temple, from where, the staff will assist them in wheelchairs for darshan. For mothers, five baby feeding centres have been established inside the temple," Awate told ANI.

He added that dedicated teams have been assigned for cleaning bathrooms and temples. "From Hathi Gate to Sudama Setu, we have assigned a dedicated team to ensure that all toilets and bathrooms are thoroughly cleaned and well-maintained. The water management has been done through almost 5 water tanks and the cold and clean water from these water tanks will be distributed to the devotees all over the road and since last 2 days...almost 10 JCBs and 15 tractors and trolleys are used in cleaning all the temples in our Dwarka taluka i.e. Dwarka, Bet Dwarka, Nageshwar, there is a dedicated programme for their cleaning, we have been doing this since last 2 days and will continue this for the next three days," he said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Shares 4-Minute Captivating Video of Celebrations at Red Fort, Says 'A Memorable I-Day' (Watch).

He further said, "We expect that whoever works well in the service of Dwarkadish should do it well, and all the devotees who come from outside should have a good experience and should go from Dwarka with good memories."

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, in a remarkable display of patriotism, the Krishna Janambhoomi temple has unveiled a board to honour the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces for their success in "Operation Sindoor" on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. This operation was a significant cross-border strike that showcased the military's prowess and strategic capabilities.

The display of the board at the Krishna Janambhoomi temple highlights the intersection of patriotism and faith in Indian culture. It reflects the deep respect and admiration for the armed forces and their role in safeguarding the country. This gesture is a powerful way to acknowledge the military's contributions and reinforce national pride.

On the eve of Janmashtmi, the devotees at the Krishna Janmsthan carried 'Poshak'-- the decorative attire for Lord Krishna -- over their heads in a heartfelt act of devotion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)