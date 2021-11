Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): A special vaccination camp to vaccinate animals was organised in Meer village under the Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) Control Programme.

Speaking to ANI, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Panchari Tahsil of Udhampur district, Nitin Dubey said that over 400 animals have been vaccinated so far.

"Over 400 animals are vaccinated so far. Camps are being organized in other parts of the district," he said.

"Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), also known as sheep and goat plague, is a highly contagious animal disease affecting small ruminants," Dubey told ANI. (ANI)

