New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Special Campaign 5.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances as the nodal department, has gained significant momentum. The preparatory phase (September 16 to 30) for Special Campaign 5.0 ended on September 30, and the Implementation Phase began on October 2.

According to a releae, department of Science and Technology (DST) is actively participating in the Special Campaign 5.0, which is evident from the massive participation of all the Autonomous Institutes and Subordinate offices under DST across the Country.

During the mid-campaign period, 433 cleanliness sites have already been conducted by various Autonomous Institutes and Subordinate offices of DST, which has exceeded the identified target of 318 campaign sites during the preparatory phase. In addition, 12,160 physical files and 1,132 e-files have been reviewed, resulting in the weeding of 5,133 physical files and closure of 740 e-files till 17th October 2025, which has also exceeded the identified targets.

These efforts have freed up 1,15,582 sq. ft. of office space, reflecting the Department's strong commitment to cleanliness and workplace efficiency. There has been significant progress in clearing the Public Grievances (PG) and their appeals.

63 PGs have already been cleared out of the target of 90 PGs and 4 out of 7 appeals have been disposed. 3 VIP references out of the targeted 8 have also been replied.

During the implementation phase, DST is committed to achieving the targets identified in the preparatory phase. Regular tweets and other social media posts are also being posted by the offices of DST, with #SpecialCampaign5.0 gaining significant traction. (ANI)

