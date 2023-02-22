Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) With many residents of Haryana's urban development body-developed sectors protesting against apartmentalisation of residential plots, Chief Minister M L Khattar on Wednesday said a special committee has been formed to look into the entire issue.

Khattar told the state Assembly that permission was given to construct four-storey houses with stilt parking in the sectors of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). But some complaints were received following which the government has formed a special committee to look into the matter.

"No new map will be passed until the committee submits its report," he said, adding any fresh permission will be kept in abeyance till the committee gives its report.

No fresh application will be taken. We will keep it in abeyance till then, he added.

"Some people are in favour, some are opposing. We will have to go into all issues," Khatter further said.

He was replying to the Governor's address during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier, Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary, through Calling Attention Notice, had brought to the notice of the House the protests by the people against the construction of stilt plus four-storey houses in the state.

The Congress member pointed out that even former Army chief General V P Malik, who lives in Panchkula, had last month expressed concern about the “rampant apartmentalisation”, besides many other citizens have also lodged their protest.

In response to the notice, Haryana minister J P Dalal had informed the House that the registration of three independent floors in residential plots started in the state in 2009 during the then Congress government.

On the demand of the general public, the present government in November 2018, gave permission for the registry of four floors. The policy decision to allow the registration of four floors was applied across the entire state and all residential plots whether developed by the colonisers or HSVP were covered by it, Dalal said.

Chaudhary also said signature campaigns are being held across the state against the apartmentalisation policy.

“Haryana Building Code was changed frequently. No environment impact assessment was done...People of Haryana are unhappy with this. We want that resolution should be found at the earliest," he said, before Khattar announced setting up of the committee.

Another Congress MLA B B Batra said, "The government decision to allow fourth floor with stilt parking has created problems. The infrastructure is not fit to handle the increased load...depriving residents of clean air as rampant construction is going on. It is benefitting only builders, not common people."

