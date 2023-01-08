Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): A Special CBI court in Mumbai has asked CBI to file its reply on an application filed by former INX Media co-founder Indrani Mukerjea in which she claimed that a lawyer had seen a girl at Guwahati Airport who resembles her daughter Sheena Bora.

The application said that passenger details and the CCTV footage of the Guwahati Airport should be preserved and investigated to ascertain if the girl seen by the lawyer at Guwahati Airport is Sheena Bora or not.

Special CBI Judge has asked the CBI to file a reply on Indrani Mukerjea 's plea before the next date of the hearing on January 12.

Indrani Mukerjea is facing murder charges for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Her former husbands Peter Mukerjea , Sanjiv Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai are also co-accused in the case.

With the application filed in special CBI court on Friday, Indrani Mukerjea has also filed an affidavit of lawyer Sabeena Bedi Sachar who claims to have seen a woman resembling Sheena Bora at Guwahati airprot and has a video.

Speaking to ANI, advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar, who claims to have spotted a woman looking like Sheena Bora at Guwahati Airport said she had sent the video to Indrani Mukerjea.

"On January 5, 2023, when I was en route to Mumbai from Guwahati Airport, I saw a woman who I believe resembled Sheena Bora. As a lawyer, I want to further confirm the same," she said.

"Although I have been a legal advisor to INX Media Pvt Ltd and knew Sheena since 2007, for reconfirming the thing, I requested my colleague to take a video of mine along with that woman in the background. I shared the video with Indrani Mukherjea who also felt the woman looks similar to Sheena Bora," she said.

Sachar said an application was then filed and her affidavit has been attached.

"Mukherjea prayed to the court to direct the CBI to access the CCTV footage and passenger details from Guwahati Airport to investigate the matter to ascertain the identity of the woman," she said.

This is not the first time when Indrani Mukerjea has claimed that Sheena Bora is alive . Earlier, Indrani Mukerjea had told the court that she had reason to believe that Bora is alive as a policewoman had told her in Byculla prison that she had seen her in Srinagar in 2021 but CBI had refused to believe Indrani's claim.

The trial is underway with 69 witnesses including Sheena Bora's boyfriend and Indrani's step son Rahul Mukerjea having deposed before the special CBI court so far.

Co-accused Shyamvar Rai has turned approver in the case. (ANI)

