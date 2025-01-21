Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday said there will be a special focus on agriculture in the upcoming state budget for financial year 2025-26.

The minister reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and strengthening the agriculture sector.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

He said the "double engine government" will lay special focus on the welfare of farmers in the upcoming budget.

Rana, according to an official statement here on Tuesday, said the Chief Minister had recently organized a pre-budget consultation meeting at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar..

Also Read | Airtel Satellite Telecom Service Ready for Rollout in India, Stations Set Up in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, Awaits Centre's Go Ahead: Rajan Bharti Mittal.

In this meeting, discussions were held with farmers, agricultural scientists and representatives of farmer producer organizations.

More than 52 suggestions were shared by farmers and experts during the meeting. These included inputs from members of farmer associations, farmer producer organizations and federations.

The Chief Minister had assured in the meeting that the government is working on a special strategy to increase the income of farmers and improve their economic condition, Rana said.

The minister said the Chief Minister has recently held detailed discussions with farmers to understand their problems.

He claimed that Haryana is the only state in the country which procures all 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price. He also said that every effort is being made to ensure that farmers get timely payment for their crops.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)