New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Special guests who have worked to empower women and children will be honoured at the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the event, unfurl the National Flag, and deliver the customary address to the nation from the monument's ramparts.

In recognition of their service towards empowering women and children and ensuring last-mile delivery of essential services, 171 Special Guests will attend the ceremony. The invitees include Anganwadi workers and supervisors, children from CCIS and PM CARES, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs), staff of One Stop Centres (OSCs), and other officials of the Department of Women and Child Development from states and Union territories.

Also Read | TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Dares BJP-Led Central Govt To Immediately Dissolve Lok Sabha, Says 'Conduct SIR Across Country, Not Selectively in Poll-Bound States'.

These Special Guests will represent the tireless grassroots efforts being made to improve lives and expand opportunities for women and children across the country. They will witness the historic Independence Day ceremony from the Red Fort on Friday.

During their visit to New Delhi from August 13 to 16, the Special Guests will undertake guided visits to notable landmarks such as the Parliament House, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path, and other important monuments on August 14.

Also Read | 'Ask Government of Pakistan': US Declines To Confirm Fate of Pak's F-16s During Operation Sindoor, Refers Queries to Islamabad.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, said, "Our Prime Minister often reminds us that true nation-building begins with empowering women and nurturing children. These Special Guests are living examples of that belief. Through their selfless work at the grassroots, they bring hope, dignity, and opportunity to countless families. Recognising them this Independence Day is our way of celebrating their dedication to shaping a stronger and more inclusive Bharat."

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will take pride in honouring these champions of change, whose unwavering commitment and dedication will continue to inspire and shape a stronger, more inclusive Bharat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)