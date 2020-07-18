Patna, Jul 18 (PTI) A special plasma donation drive has been launched in Bihar's Patna division, officials said on Saturday.

AIIMS, Patna has got the nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct plasma therapy to treat serious COVID-19 patients in the state.

In view of the fast-spreading of Coronavirus cases in the state and low rate of plasma donation, a special plasma donation drive has been launched on Friday at the initiative of Patna, Divisional Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

Of the nine persons who came forward to donate plasma on the first day of the special drive, three persons were not found fit on the parameters set for donating plasma while six other persons from Nalanda, Khagaria, Buxar and Begusarai districts donated their plasma, Agarwal said in an official release.

Earlier 18 people had donated their plasma before the launch of the special drive.

The official said 20 people have also agreed to donate plasma in next five days.

All the donors will be given 'Thank You Card' and 'Blood Donor Card' by the AIIMS, Patna the Divisional Commissioner said, adding that the card will help them receive one unit of blood whenever required for their family within a year.

All the donors will be honoured with 'Corona Yodha Samman' by the respective district administration very soon, Agarwal said.

The Patna Divisional Commissioner has directed all the district magistrates of Patna division to set up a special plasma donor cell in their respective districts.

The DMs will send plasma donors to AIIMS, Patna and ensure proper arrangements especially that of transportation so that plasma donors do not face any problems in commuting from their home for the purpose.

Patna division has six districts - Patna, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas and Kaimur.

AIIMS, Patna has the facility of extracting plasma of four persons in a day, he said, adding that the capacity may be increased.

People will be counselled and motivated to donate plasma for which necessary steps being taken, Agarwal said.

Doctors say that any person, who has recovered from coronavirus and has been keeping healthy in past four weeks, can donate plasma.

