Bhubaneswar, July 18: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led state government in Odisha on Saturday announced the exemption of biometric mode of Aaadhar authentication for the distribution of PDS commodities at fair price shops. The exemption includes a fingerprint scanner and IRIS device amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing the circular, the Odisha government said, "Keeping in view of the ongoing severity of COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to exempt biometric mode of Aadhar authentication using the fingerprint scanner and IRIS device for the distribution of PDS commodities through the e-PoS device at air price shops until further orders." Odisha Govt Announces Monthly Pension Scheme for Kin of Anganwadi and ASHA Workers Who Died While on COVID-19 Duty

Adding more, the order stated, "However, necessary instructions shall be issued to all the field functionaries and Fair Price Shop Dealers to continue with distribution through e-PoS devices only in automated mode by maintaining social distancing/COVID-19 advisories and sync the distribution date to Odisha FPS server by the dateline communicated earlier as was done in April-June 2020 distribution cycle."

Here's the Odisha government order:

Odisha government exempts biometric mode of Aadhar authentication using finger print scanner and IRIS device for the distribution of PDS commodities at fair price shops until further orders. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JYh3hL03WS — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the state government announced that it will provide financial assistance for the kin of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, who died while on COVID-19 duty in the state. It said that a monthly pension of Rs 7,500 would be provided to the spouse or kin of deceased Anganwadi worker, while the amount would be Rs 5000/month for ASHA workers' kin.

