Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): A Special PMLA Court here on Wednesday granted bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in an alleged money laundering case of Rs 900 crores.

However, since Rana Kapoor has several other cases pending against him, he would remain in jail.

The case pertains to the irregularities committed while giving a loan to HDIL in connection with which he was first arrested in March 2020 on money laundering charges. He was later arrested in several other cases, including Mack Star Marketing, registered by the CBI and the ED.

The trial court in October last year took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the ED, an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019. (ANI)

