Bhopal, April 12: A 16-year-old school girl was allegedly raped by her senior on the pretext of a meeting, police said here on Wednesday. The accused had befriended the teenager in the school. He called the minor girl for a meeting and when she came to meet him, the accused violated her by threatening her. In her complaint, the victim claimed that the accused had violated her multiple times in the past as well, police said. Gurugram Shocker: Delivery Boy Arrested for Rape, Abduction of Minor Girl on Pretext of Marriage.

Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Anil Bajpai told ANI, "The victim reached the police station along with her parents and lodged a complaint against the accused. She told the police that the accused had raped her by threatening her. She also said that the accused had raped her multiple times." Bihar Horror: Minor Girl Raped in Purnea, Clay and Sand Inserted in Genitals; Accused Arrested.

Acting on the complaint of the minor victim, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bajpai said. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him at the earliest, he added.

