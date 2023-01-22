Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday, announced that a special team will be constituted to nab the leopard that killed an 11-year-old boy in T Narasipur taluk of Mysuru district on Saturday night.

Talking to reporters in Nanjangud Helipad, CM Bommai said, "The body of the boy was found in a highly mutilated state. The places of three leopard attacks are situated within a 2 km range."

He said that he has spoken to the senior forest officer and instructed them to constitute special teams to launch the operation within a 2-3 km range to capture the leopard.

"All necessary steps must be taken to capture leopard and also depute watchmen in the border areas to create awareness among the people. Besides, the villagers must be advised not to step out of their houses after sunset," CM Bommai said.

CM Bommai instructed that the police and the forest department personnel must patrol with the weapons

"There must be no further killing of people by wild animals. The government has hiked the compensation given to deaths due to wild animals attack and the ex-gratia will be paid to the family of the deceased boy immediately. This incident has been taken seriously and the leopard will be nabbed as early as possible," he further said. (ANI)

