Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Monday requested the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat to speed up the probe into the recent killing of three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Iltija, the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the border district and said she wanted to lead a delegation to meet the families of the deceased but was not allowed by police.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 10th Roza of Ramzan on March 11 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

The bodies of 15-year-old Varun Singh, his paternal uncle Yogesh Singh (32), and maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40) were found in Ishu nullah in the remote Malhar area in the higher reaches of the district on Saturday. The trio had gone missing on March 5.

“We were planning to visit Billawar to meet the families of the three innocent victims but were not allowed by police. If they feel the atmosphere will get vitiated by our visit, then how the BJP leaders were allowed to go there,” Iltija told reporters here.

Also Read | AAP Will Go Alone in 2027 Goa and Gujarat Assembly Elections; No Talks of Alliance, Says Atishi.

She said if the situation is bad for PDP and Congress to visit there, how it is conducive for the BJP.

The PDP leader also condemned the manhandling of Independent MLA Bani, Rameshwar Singh inside a hospital on Saturday night and said the development is worrying as the situation is being communalised there.

Appealing to LG Sinha and DGP Prabhat to speed up the investigation in the case, she said an impartial investigation would expose the reality and identify the culprits.

“I visited Billawar last month and met the family of Makhan Din who committed suicide after being allegedly tortured by police in custody… Today, how I can avoid visiting the Hindu families who lost their members. The Hindus, Muslims, Pandits, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists are all our people,” she said.

The PDP leader questioned the statement of the Chief Minister of not being aware of an “obscene” fashion show held recently in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg and said his government had to take the responsibility for it.

“Chief Minister himself holds the portfolio of the Tourism department and obviously, without his knowledge such events cannot happen. If he is saying he has no knowledge it is also wrong why he had not been informed.

“But if he had knowledge and allowed it during this sacred fasting month of Ramzan, he and his government had to take the responsibility because it had happened under their nose. He (CM) knows what our sensibilities are,” she said.

She also criticized the chief minister for his maiden budget in the assembly on March 7 and said it completely contradicted the manifesto of his party which talked about a number of welfare measures like providing one lakh jobs to youth and regularization of daily wagers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)