Meerut (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) At least three people were killed and four others injured when a speeding van crushed them while they were dancing in a marriage party, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Jani area when 'baratis' were dancing in a marriage party and a speeding van crushed them, they said.

Those who died included Vikas (38), Mahendra (40) and Varun (16) while injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was said to be stable, SHO Jani, Rajesh Kumar said.

The driver of the van was caught by locals, who beat him badly and later handed him over to the police.

Kumar said that 'barat' was about to start and the victims were dancing when the incident took place.

