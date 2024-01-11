Howrah (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): In the midst of preparations for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, various spiritual leaders have voiced their perspectives on the event, highlighting differing stances and beliefs.

Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth, arrived at Howrah station on Thursday, emphasising the importance of adhering to scriptural guidelines for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Also Read | Karnataka: Seven Women Rescued After Techies Develop App to Run Prostitution Racket with Foreign Nationals in Bengaluru, Eight Arrested.

He expressed concerns about maintaining Lord Ram's honour and insisted that the worship should align with traditional practices.

"It should be done according to scriptural guidelines, and the worship should be conducted in accordance to the belief that Ram is not secular. According to scripture, Pran Pr and worship programmes should be conducted; otherwise, the deity's radiance diminishes, and demonic entities enter, causing havoc" Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge in Mumbai Tomorrow and Lay Foundation Stone for Multiple Development Projects.

Declining the invitation, Swami Nishchalanand stood firm in his decision not to attend, citing it as a matter of principle.

"I received an invitation, and with a smile, the person said I can bring someone along. I am not upset. It's just my policy and principle, otherwise I keep going to Ayodhya" he said.

He also asserted that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony has been given a political hue.

"The country's Prime Minister will reside in the sanctum sanctorum, touch the idol, and perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. This has been given a political hue, if there is to be the Pran Pratishta of Lord Rama, it should be according to scriptural guidelines. I won't oppose it, nor will I attend. I have taken my stance. Let's not mix half-truths and half-lies; everything should align with scriptural knowledge" he said.

On the other hand, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Math took a different approach, asserting that he won't be visiting Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22.

He emphasised that the construction of the temple doesn't signify a victory for Sanatan Dharma.

"Ayodhya already had a Ram Mandir before, and its construction isn't a gift or triumph for the religion. Political leaders not going to Ayodhya on January 22 may be due to their political constraints, but no such constraints bind me. When cow slaughter ends in the country, I will visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, celebrating with enthusiasm. Since the honourable court's decision, the land belongs to Hindus, and its use or misuse depends on their discretion" Swami Avimukteshwaranand said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)