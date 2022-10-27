Rameswaram (TN), Oct 27 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 7 Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation, an official said on Thursday.

The men were picked up while fishing near Neduntheevu late on Wednesday.

One boat was also seized, the official added.

