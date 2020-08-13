Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Independence Day on Thursday, a full dress rehearsal was held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar today morning.

Notably, a full dress rehearsal is also being held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi in the morning. The Independence Day Ceremony will be celebrated on August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour and address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort. (ANI)

