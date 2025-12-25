Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): In its ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and dismantle the infrastructure supporting the narcotics trade, Srinagar Police has attached a double-storeyed residential house, a double-storeyed shopping complex, and land measuring 1 Kanal and 4 marlas, valued at approximately Rs 3 crores. These properties belong to notorious drug peddler Ajaz Ahmad Mir, son of Late Ali Ahmad, a resident of Palpora Noorbagh.

According to an official release, the attachment was carried out under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following the investigation of an FIR under Sections 8 and 21 of the NDPS Act at the Safakadal Police Station. During the investigation, it was found that the accused had acquired the property through illicit proceeds generated from drug trafficking activities.

The police said, "The attachment was carried out under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During the course of investigation, it was established that the accused person had acquired the said property through illicit proceeds generated from drug trafficking activities."

Consequently, the property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, and the proceedings were conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, strictly following legal procedures.

The police further stated, "As per the attachment order, the owner has been restrained from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the said property till further orders."

The Srinagar Police reaffirmed its commitment to combat drug trafficking and dismantle the financial networks that support the narcotics trade by targeting both offenders and the proceeds of crime, in strict accordance with the law.

The public has been urged to cooperate and share credible information to help eliminate the drug menace from society. (ANI)

