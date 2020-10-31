Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): A stage and tent, set up for Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally, collapsed on Saturday. He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly constituency when the incident took place.

Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party have joined hands to form the Progressive Democratic Alliance to contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

The first phase of the polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

