New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Following the subsequent decrease in the air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday.

This comes two days after the CAQM had enforced Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region in response to the sudden spike in air pollution levels.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Talking on Call Dies After Phone Explodes After Getting Struck by Lightning in Dhamtari.

The decision to revoke the Stage-I measures of the GRAP was taken by the CAQM Sub-Committee unanimously.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Sunday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) of the day clocked 179 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | Kerala Weather Forecast and Update: Heavy Rains Lash Parts of State; IMD Issues Orange Alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta Districts.

In view of significant improvement in the daily average AQI of Delhi and also considering the meteorological forecasts by India Meteorological Department, the Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the current air quality scenario in the region and accordingly took an appropriate decision on the actions under Stage-I of the extant schedule of GRAP in place in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) since May 16.

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee observed that AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement due to strong surface winds and thunderstorms followed by light rains.

The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 179 for May 18 (in 'Moderate' category). Further, the forecast by IMD also predicts AQI to mainly remain in 'Moderate' category in coming days.

Therefore, keeping in view this trend of improvement in the AQI of Delhi and also the forecasts by IMD, indicating the average air quality of Delhi to stay in 'Moderate' category in the coming days, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decided to revoke Stage-I of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, the release stated.

All the agencies of the concerned state governments in the NCR need to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories, orders etc. issued by the Commission are followed and implemented in right earnest, including the rules, regulations and guidelines issued by MoEFCC and the Central Pollution Control Board and related instructions issued by the respective state governments and Pollution Control Boards/DPCC, across all contributing sectors.

In this context, all the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures, the release said.

The Sub-Committee, shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made available by IMD/ IITM, the release added.

On May 16, in response to a sudden spike in air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

The decision was a comprehensive review by the CAQM Sub-Committee, which convened on May 16 at 4:00 PM. The committee assessed the persistent poor air quality conditions in Delhi, due to long-range dust transport triggered by strong winds which has been considered episodic in nature.

On May 15, the AQI had deteriorated sharply due to the wind activity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)