Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin accused the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of "staging a drama" after the latter announced on Thursday that the state government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all the people in the state.

In a Facebook post, Stalin said that during the pandemic, providing free vaccine is government's responsibility and Palaniswami's announcement makes it sound like a 'freebie'.

"Chief Minister like a big achievement has said that vaccine will be provided to all with government funds. It is the responsibility of a people's government to do such an act at a time of a pandemic. Palaniswami is making the announcement like a freebie. The Chief Minister who has not shown interest in giving Rs 5,000 for those economically affected by corona, is staging a drama by making an announcement about the free vaccine for all," he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi announced that his government will provide Covid-19 vaccine to all the people in the state free of cost, once it is ready.

Addressing media in Pudukkottai district of the state, Palaniswami said, "Once the COVID19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost."

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to face assembly election in 2021. (ANI)

