Chennai, Oct 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called on state Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here.

Also Read | Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi Due to Weakness After Fever.

The meeting was a courtesy call, the government said.

Also Read | OnePlus 9RT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC & 4,500mAh Battery Launched.

Stalin was accompanied by Minister for Water Resources, Durai Murugan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)