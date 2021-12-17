Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that the state government has started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab and also against those who have cheated Schedule Caste (SC) scholarships.

Speaking to the media here in Ludhiana, Channi said, "We have started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab and also against those who have cheated SC scholarships. The case is going on in irrigation scam and action has been initiated against those who have survived."

Earlier, in September, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had urged the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi to register a criminal case against former Social Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to safeguard the future of students belonging to Scheduled Castes.

SAD President Gulzar Singh Ranike had alleged that the Additional Chief Secretary of Dharamsot's department had indicted him for Rs 64 crore fraud of SC Scholarship money and that the department had not released scholarship money to the tune of Rs 3000 crore announced in budgets of the previous years.According to an official release in June, Rs.1,563 crore for 2017-20 was still pending with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for release as central share under the scheme and that no response had yet been received to those letters. (ANI)

