Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday opined that ruling chief ministers of states can assume the role of chancellors of universities, particularly for the development of varsities.

Addressing a convocation ceremony at the 'Tamil Nadu Doctor J Jayalalitha Music and Fine Arts University', Stalin said if the Chancellor's position were in other hands, the goal of universities would be destroyed.

Stalin also appreciated late Chief Minister Jayalalitha's decision of making the State Chief Minister as the chancellor of Tamil Nadu Doctor J Jayalalitha Music and Fine Arts University.

"We can be proud, as in India, this is the only university that was formed specially for music. This university is fully funded by the state fund. More than that, this university has the right to a ruling CM to be the Chancellor. I am not speaking of politics, just explaining reality. Like this, if CM were the Chancellor of all universities, then only universities would be developed.

"If the Chancellor were in other hands, the goal of universities would be destroyed. Realising this, in 2013, former CM Jayalalitha decided that this university Chancellor would be the State CM only. For this, we can appreciate her wholeheartedly. I am also appreciating her thinking about today's situation," Stalin said.

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against Governor RN Ravi accusing him of violating laws in the matter of constituting and reconstituting search committees for the appointment of vice chancellors to Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University and the University of Madras.

The Tamil Nadu Government said that the actions of the Chancellor/Governor in the matter of constituting and reconstituting search committees for the appointment of vice chancellors to Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University and the University of Madras is contrary to the provisions of applicable state laws.

The petition challenged the three impugned notifications issued by the Governor-Chancellor allegedly in the exercise of his e-nominee functions under state statutes as Chancellor of three state universities. (ANI)

