Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the State Election Commission has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, "The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is indulging in violation of Model Code of Conduct by distributing money to the voters. And to add to this, it is unfortunate that the State Election Commission that is supposed to conduct fair elections has turned out to be fraudulent and has colluded with the TRS."

Also Read | Taj Mahal Visit Online Bookings: ASI Caps Pre-Booking of Tickets to Curb Black-Marketing; Check Details Here.

"The police commissioner of Hyderabad, who had caught hold of crore of rupees in Hyderabad during the recent Dubbak by-elections, has not even arrested a single person from TRS who is distributing money to the voters. I question why Hyderabad Police is mute and has turned themselves into mere spectators, while the TRS party is distributing money. The State Election Commission has also turned puppet into the hands of TRS and has turned to be a curse to the Indian Administrative Service," Sravan said.

"If the money has to play such a big role in the elections, then why conduct elections? The State Election Commission can directly write it off and declare that TRS has won all the divisions," he added.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 87-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl in Kendrapara District.

He further said that "The Telangana Congress condemns the act of TRS and the support it's getting from State Election Commission and the Hyderabad Police. I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to teach them a lesson by voting against the anti-democratic party."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate M Raghunandan Rao has won with a majority against his nearest TRS candidate S. Sujatha in Dubbak by-election for which counting was held at Siddiept on November 10. Congress stood poor third.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad civic elections will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)