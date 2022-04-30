Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the state government is sensitive to providing social security to all, including the underprivileged and destitute.

Every eligible person has benefitted through various social security schemes of the state government, he claimed while addressing the review meeting of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department at the chief minister's residence.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Fraudsters Circulate Morphed Pornographic Video to Family, Friends After Man Fails To Repay Loan.

Ninety-two lakh people are given a pension in the state under the social security pension scheme, Gehlot said according to a release.

He said that it should be ensured that every needy person gets the benefits of social security schemes.

Also Read | Gurugram Hottest at 46.2 Degrees Celsius in Haryana, Punjab.

In the 2022-23 budget, the number of scooters for specially-abled people has been increased from 2,000 to 5,000 and the age limit in eligibility has also been increased, the chief minister said that

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tikaram Jully, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and other officers were present at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)