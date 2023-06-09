Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday held discussions with stakeholders for accelerating investment in the state in the second phase of first-ever State Level Investors forum and said that government is in the process to amend investment policy to facilitate the investors.

Earlier, the Chief Minister held discussions on 29 projects worth Rs 8,468 crore on Wednesday.

Also Read | Job Loss Fear: Modi Government Will Regulate AI, Other Tech From Perspective of Harm It Can Inflict on Users, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

According to the official statement, "Chief Minister held discussions on 29 projects worth Rs 8,468 crore on Wednesday and a total of 55 stalled projects worth Rs 16,297 crore having the potential of creating over 20000 job opportunities were discussed during two-day meetings."

On the occasion, CM Sukhu said, "Government is amending the investment policy to facilitate the investors to avoid frequent and unnecessary visits to government offices to get clearances for their projects."

Also Read | Xiaomi India Officials, Three Banks Receive Showcause Notice From ED Over FEMA Violation.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with the potential investors interested in the Tourism, Hydropower and Industrial sectors to accelerate the execution process of 26 stalled projects worth Rs 7,828 crore.

Expressing concern over the delay, the Chief Minister assured that the Government was actively addressing the shortcomings and providing all possible assistance to expedite investments in the State.

He encouraged the entrepreneurs to share their issues with the State Government without any hesitation and assured them that these would be resolved without any delay and said that the Government was keen on providing a new direction to investment, with a special focus on hydro energy, tourism, and the IT sectors.

The Chief Minister said that developing the tourism sector was the main agenda of the State Government, with Kangra poised to become the 'Tourism Capital' of the State.

"The expansion of Kangra airport and the construction of heliports in all district headquarters were underway in a phased manner. Additionally, the government is actively promoting health tourism to attract visitors seeking medical treatments", he said.

Sukhu said that the State Government was committed to promoting the IT sector, aiming to create employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth currently engaged in the IT industry outside the State.

"Land parcels have been identified in Palampur in Kangra district, for the establishment of an IT park, he said.

Recognizing the hydel sector as a crucial source of revenue, the Chief Minister said that the Government has enacted the Water Cess Act to strengthen the State's economy.

"Moreover, plans are underway to introduce an 'Open Hydel Policy' to facilitate power producers in the State. The Government would extend all-out support in removing obstacles for constructing and setting up hydel projects which are economically viable," he said.

Later, the Chief Minister also held one-to-one interactions with the prospective entrepreneurs and sought their views for setting up their units at the earliest.

On the occasion, Industries Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan said, "State Government was dedicated to attracting investments in Himachal, as investments will not only create employment opportunities for the youths but also generate revenue to the State exchequer." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)