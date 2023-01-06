Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): Kerala PWD and Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riyas has announced that the State government has decided to come up with a common design policy in the field of public works and tourism.

He said this while inaugurating Kochi-Muziris Biennale Pavilion at Fort Kochi.

"The government has decided to come up with a common design policy in the field of public works and tourism. The government has decided to organize a design workshop at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram on January 26, 27 and 28. The Kerala Chief Minister will inaugurate that. The policy will incorporate recommendations arising from the workshop," Riyas said.

The Minister said that 2022 has a record number of domestic tourists in Kerala.

"One and a half crore domestic tourists in 2022 is an all-time record in the history of Kerala," he said.

Riyas suggested that the field of design architecture should be environment-friendly.

"We are expecting a lot from Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The Biennale gives great strength to the tourism sector," he said. (ANI)

