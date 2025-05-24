Agartala, May 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state has prepared a strategic roadmap to build a future-ready Tripura.

Speaking at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in Delhi, the Chief Minister said an elaborate planning exercise was carried out over the past year.

This included consultations with NITI Aayog, the Ministry of DONER, academic institutions, expert consultants, industry and business leaders, eminent citizens, and government officials, he added.

"We have identified nine key enablers which will support robust 12 per cent growth per year over the next two decades. Tripura has a strong agriculture base, high literacy, rich tourism assets, abundant natural resources, a forest-based economy, improved infrastructure, a strategic location, a widening tax base, and is an energy-surplus state," he said.

Saha said the state aims to increase its per capita income from the current USD 2,300 to USD 23,000 by 2047 by focusing on sectors such as medical wellness, eco-tourism, IT, knowledge economy, resilient agriculture, rich history, cultural heritage and sports.

The CM said the state government has been developing 20 industrial estates.

"We have the Tripura Industrial Investment Policy 2024 to promote manufacturing and services. We have implemented all the 387 business reforms as mandated under Business Reforms Action Plan 2024", he added.

He added that Tripura is receiving substantial investments in various sectors including rubber, bamboo processing, healthcare, education, data centers, hospitality, business, and commerce.

Highlighting the growth in the MSME segment, Saha said the number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state has reached 86,117.

"The state has a strong base of 60,318 Self-Help Groups with 5,49,559 members and 94,723 Lakhpati Didis," he said.

Saha said the northeastern state is committed to a robust strategy for harnessing potential of renewable energy with a target of achieving 90 per cent renewable energy by 2047.

"Our approach emphasises promotion of solar energy projects through streamlined land allotment processes, viability gap funding, and increased rooftop solar adoption across residential, government and commercial sectors", he added.

