Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 10 (ANI): A large-scale state-level mock exercise simulating flood and landslide scenarios was successfully conducted across Tripura with special emphasis on West Tripura District by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the supervision of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate (DM) of West Tripura, addressed the media following the drill, and highlighted that rescue operations were carried out simultaneously at 13 strategic locations across the district. The central event was staged at the International Fair Ground in Hapania.

Around 1,500 participants, including civil defence volunteers, members of the general public, and personnel from key emergency response units such as the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Services, and Armed Forces, took part in the drill.

Nearly 50 to 60 rescue vehicles were deployed to simulate real-life response scenarios. As part of the drill, all rescued individuals were transported to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital to complete the emergency response cycle.

The mock exercise was conducted under the direct guidance of NDMA-appointed observers and disaster management experts, and was closely monitored by NDMA members and Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey.

National-level experts present at the event commended the district's preparedness and offered constructive suggestions for further enhancement, which officials have pledged to incorporate.

Kumar assured citizens that the state was well-prepared to manage any disaster effectively.

"The knowledge and skills gained from this mock drill will be instrumental in real-life emergency responses. We are committed to safeguarding the lives and property of our people," he said. He also extended heartfelt gratitude to the NDMA for their continued support and collaboration," Kumar stated while addressing the media.

The mock drill forms part of Tripura's broader efforts to strengthen disaster resilience and ensure rapid, coordinated responses during natural calamities.

, a comprehensive emergency mock exercise was successfully conducted at the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Agartala.

The purpose of this exercise was to evaluate and enhance the airport's preparedness and emergency response capabilities, as stated in the release.

The exercise simulated an aircraft crash scenario within the airport premises and aimed to test the efficiency of emergency procedures, coordination, and communication among various responding agencies. (ANI)

