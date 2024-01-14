Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday launched state-of-the-art, Artificial Intelligence (AI) supported Telemedicine Mobile Clinic "Aarogya-Doctors on Wheels" for remote hilly areas of Ramnagar region in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The latest upgraded Tele Clinic is Artificial Intelligence-driven to provide healthcare facilities in far-flung areas of the region, where such facilities are either not available or inadequately available, he said.

Jitendra Singh explained that "Aarogya" functions on the latest methodology wherein a patient can narrate his illness or complaint in his native language and the AI doctor understands the language and responds to the patient in the same language.

Jitendra Singh said, afterwards the patient is connected to one of the leading super specialists in the country as this telemedicine hospital has been tied up with some of the leading hospitals in the country. Later, the patient's entire body profile and investigations are done. Within about 40 to 50 minutes, a patient is provided with the prescription. Singh said the patient is provided free-of-cost treatment.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made a firm resolve to provide healthcare facilities to the remotest parts of the country, harnessing the latest technological developments. The present initiative is also inspired by that, he said.

Jitendra Singh informed that the first phase of this facility was conducted in the far-flung Gandoh area of district Doda where it spent three months. The second phase was conducted along the Zero Line villages of the International Border, and the third phase was held in the upper reaches of Bilawar. The fourth phase in the next few months will be conducted in Dudu Basantgarh in the upper reaches of Ramnagar block of Udhampur.

Jitendra Singh appealed to local people to avail the facility, saying that through this latest super speciality hospital, doctors are coming to their doorsteps. (ANI)

