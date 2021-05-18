New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to May 17, the Centre said on Tuesday.

The government has been receiving international cooperation through COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations.

Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments have seamlessly collaborated under the 'whole of government' approach for expeditiously delivering incoming global aid to states and union territories, the Union health ministry said.

It said that cumulatively, 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 8,526 ventilators or Bi-PAPs and about 6.1 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air from April 27 to May.

Major consignments received on May 16-17 were from Australia, Gilead (USA), Indo-Swiss Chamber of Commerce include ventilators, Bi-PAP and CPAP (1056), Remdesivir vials (57,893), the ministry said.

Effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to recipient states, union territories and institutions is an ongoing exercise, it said, adding that the process is being monitored on a regular basis.

The ministry said that a cell has been created to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid and donations.

This cell started functioning from April 26 and a Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the ministry since May 2.

