New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday said that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of COVID-19 vaccination of three health and frontline workers in the first stage.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on vaccination rollout, PM Modi said the country is about to enter a very decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19. The vaccination drive will be rolled out from January 16.

"The country is about to enter a very deceive phase of the fight against the COVID-19, which is the phase of vaccination. It is a matter of pride for us that two vaccines that have been provided emergency use authorization are made in India. Not only that, four more vaccines are in progress," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India's vast experience with vaccination will prove handy in this endeavour.

He said that the priority of vaccination has been decided as per the advice of the experts and scientific community after consultation with the states, and health workers, from both government and private sector, will be the first ones to receive the vaccine.

Along with them, safai karmacharis, other frontline workers, police and paramilitary personnel, home guards, disaster management volunteers and other jawans in civil defence and revenue officials associated with containment and surveillance will also receive the vaccine in the first stage.

The Prime Minister the total number of such personnel is around three crore and state governments will not have to bear any cost towards vaccinating these three crore people in the first stage and the Centre will bear the expenses.

"I am satisfied that we worked together by standing united in COVID crisis, quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity. Around three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," he said.

The Prime Minister said 30 crore people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next few months. (ANI)

