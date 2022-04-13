Latur, Apr 13 (PTI) On the eve of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a 72-feet tall statue dedicated to him and named 'Statue of Knowledge', was unveiled in Latur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday in the presence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

Besides Union Minister of State for Social Justice Athawale, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was also present on the occasion.

The statue, which has been built in the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park in the city, was unveiled in the evening. A team of 35 artists built the statue within 28 days, which has been made using fiber on steel structure, local BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare said.

Speaking on the occasion, Athawale said the statue will be an inspiration to all.

"Dr Ambedkar struggled hard in his life against casteism and injustice. He worked for equality in the society. Although he was insulted, he brought the society together, which paved the way for social equality that is being created in the country," the minister said.

"It is being said that the BJP will change the Constitution of India, but it not true because doing so is not easy. The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is working for the welfare of Dalits. Many schemes were launched by the government for their welfare," Athawale said.

Fadnavis criticised the previous Congress-NCP government in the state for not giving the land at Dadar's Indu Mill for a memorial of Dr Ambekdar.

"Activists struggled hard, but even after that the then government was not ready to hand over the land. Finally, PM Modi ordered the officials to hand over the land of Indu mill worth Rs 23,00 crore...Because PM Modi believes in Constitution more than any other holy books. Dr Ambedkar is 'vishwa manav'," he said.

