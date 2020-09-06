Puducherry, Sept 6 (PTI) A day after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy charged her with bringing disrepute to the government by blocking grants to private schools and workers in PSUs, the Lieutenant Governor said he was making allegations and spreading falsehood.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, the former IPS officer, in her whatsapp message on Sunday, said he should stay focussed and administer more without diverting issues.

Also Read | Kiren Rijiju Reacts to Abduction of 5 Arunachal Youths by China’s PLA, Says ‘Response to Indian Army’s Hotline Message Awaited’.

She urged the Chief Minister to use the expertise and support of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICAR) to meet the challenges of COVID-19 and that allegations and falsehood would not heal the virus-hit.

She further said everyone was going through stressful times as the people in the Union Territory were vulnerable to the coronavirus. "We need to get our priorities right," she said.

Also Read | SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Mobbed by Reporters Outside NCB Office, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Questions Work Ethics of Media.

Stating that her office Raj Nivas was playing its role as it was expected to in trying circumstances, Bedi said she could understand the Chief Minister's non-appreciation of this.

She asked the Chief Minister to explain to the people why payment of salaries to teachers in government-aided schools was held up and denied that the file relating to the payment was pending in her office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)