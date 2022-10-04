Gurugram, Oct 4 (PTI) The Special Task Force will soon issue a second notice to local JJP leader asking him to join the probe in connection with the killing of BJP activist here last month, officials said Tuesday.

Local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana (46) was gunned down by armed assailants at a showroom here on September 1.

"We served Rohtash Khatana (JJP leader) a notice on September 25 asking him to join the probe by October 1 but he did not. We will serve him another notice again," said Jaiveer Rathee, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF.

Four days after the killing, the local police nabbed a shooter named Yogesh alias Silu after which the case was transferred to the STF.

The STF first nabbed the main accused Chaman following which it arrested property dealer Joginder Khatana, the younger brother of the JJP leader, as well as gangster Papla Gujjar, officials said.

Khatana was arrested based on the confession of Chaman who told the police that the property dealer had a rivalry with the deceased.

The STF said Chaman had been sent to judicial custody earlier. Joginder Khatana and Gujjar were on four days police remand. They both were also sent to judicial custody by a city court on Monday.

"All the accused were sent to judicial custody. Further probe is underway. We are investigating all angles and none of the accused will be spared," said B Satheesh Balan, IG of STF, Gurugram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)