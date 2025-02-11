India News | Stock Markets Decline in Early Trade Amid Relentless Foreign Fund Outflows

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs that ignited trade war fears.

Agency News PTI| Feb 11, 2025 09:56 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Stock Markets Decline in Early Trade Amid Relentless Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs that ignited trade war fears.

Declining for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 201.06 points to 77,110.74 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty declined 79.55 points to 23,302.05.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’ in Prayagraj on February 12.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Power Grid, Zomato, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest laggards.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Maruti and ITC were among the gainers.

Also Read | Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,463.72 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower while Seoul traded higher.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.26 per cent to USD 76.07 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark dropped 548.39 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at a week's low of 77,311.80 on Monday. The Nifty declined 178.35 points or 0.76 per cent to 23,381.60.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs that ignited trade war fears.

Declining for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 201.06 points to 77,110.74 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty declined 79.55 points to 23,302.05.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’ in Prayagraj on February 12.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Power Grid, Zomato, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest laggards.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Maruti and ITC were among the gainers.

Also Read | Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,463.72 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower while Seoul traded higher.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.26 per cent to USD 76.07 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark dropped 548.39 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at a week's low of 77,311.80 on Monday. The Nifty declined 178.35 points or 0.76 per cent to 23,381.60.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Jeemain
50K+ searches
JEE Main
20K+ searches
UCL
20K+ searches
JEE
10K+ searches
Promise Day Quotes
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder Case

Ed Sheeran Enjoys a Game of Cricket With Rajasthan Royals Stars Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande; Star Singer Exchanges Jerseys (Watch Video)

  • Manohar Lal Panth Aka Mannu Kori Dance Viral Video: UP Minister Seen Dancing on Stage at Orchestra Party in Chitrakoot

  • Amid Mathematics India Tour, Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh Go on Scooter and Boat Ride in Jiaganj, West Bengal; Video Goes Viral – WATCH

  • HSC Exam 2025 Wishes and HD Images: Send All the Best Messages, Good Luck Students Wallpapers and Motivational Quotes As Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Exam Begins Today

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Jeemain
    50K+ searches
    JEE Main
    20K+ searches
    UCL
    20K+ searches
    JEE
    10K+ searches
    Promise Day Quotes
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel