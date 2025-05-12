Panaji, May 12 (PTI) Goa has recorded a robust 10.5 per cent year-on-year growth in the tourist arrivals in the first three months of 2025, with 28,51,554 tourists visiting the coastal state, marking the success of the three-pronged strategy, including improved air connectivity.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the tourist footfall in the corresponding period of 2024 stood at 25,80,155.

Also Read | China: Man Dies While Having Sex During Work Hours, Family Gets Compensation After Court Terms It 'Industrial Accident'.

"This sustained momentum highlights Goa's evolution from a seasonal beach destination to a globally connected, culturally immersive, and year-round tourism economy," the minister said.

Khaunte credited the rise in the tourist footfall to the successful rollout of a three-pronged strategy by the Department of Tourism, which included strengthening core and emerging markets, expanding international air connectivity, and diversifying tourism offerings.

Also Read | Snake Venom Case: Allahabad High Court Dismisses YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Plea Against Chargesheet Filed in FIR Against Him.

"Our success is not accidental, it is a result of deep partnerships, strategic planning, and consistent market outreach," he said, reiterating the state government's commitment to make Goa a future-ready destination built on sustainability, connectivity, and meaningful visitor experiences.

Khaunte stressed the importance of value-driven tourism, responsive governance, and shared prosperity.

A state tourism department spokesman said strategic aviation partnerships have unlocked new inbound potential for visitors.

"Air India Express, which is directly connected to Dubai, now links Goa directly to Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. This gain was supported by sustained engagements with Gulf carriers and efforts to tap into transit markets in the Middle Eastern aviation hubs. This is a crucial move given the current bilateral limitations, which the state continues to address in coordination with the Centre," he added.

The spokesman highlighted strong inroads made by the Goa tourism sector into new markets through targeted campaigns and physical presence at key events, including WTM London, ITB Asia (Singapore), the Tashkent International Tourism Fair, and the recent Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai.

"During WTM London, Goa was a proud participant in the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Initiative' launched by the Indian government, designed to encourage members of the Indian diaspora to bring foreign friends to India.

"This initiative aligns with Goa's strategy to target high-value travellers and cultural ambassadors globally," he added.

He said, at the ATM Dubai, high-level meetings with the Consul General of India and regional tourism stakeholders further laid the groundwork for a long-term tourism bridge between the UAE and India.

He recalled that Goa was positioned as a premium entry point, not just for leisure, but also for cultural, wellness, and family travel segments.

The spokesman further pointed out "product diversification", including initiatives like Ekadasha Teertha spiritual circuit, wellness and Ayurveda retreats, hinterland adventures, and regenerative village experiences.

"These appeal especially to conscious travellers, global nomads, and off-season domestic tourists, with monsoon travel packages gaining traction in the Middle Eastern markets," he said.

The spokesman said the tourist footfall generally dips in April post-Easter, but the season remains vibrant in May on account of school holidays and domestic leisure travel.

He acknowledged some unpredictability over forward demand given the current regional uncertainties.

"In response, the Department of Tourism has convened meetings with representatives from hospitality, transport, travel services, and alternate accommodations to review May-July booking patterns and collaboratively identify steps to mitigate any potential slowdown," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)