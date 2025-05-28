Amritsar, May 27 (PTI) A stray bullet struck the leg of a three-and-a-half year old girl here on Tuesday, police said.

The girl, who was being taken by her father to attend tuition classes in Fateh Singh Colony, was rushed to a hospital in a profusely bleeding condition.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Lightning Kills Over 100 Sheep and Goats in Rajouri.

The doctors said she is out of danger danger and is stable after the bullet was extracted out of her leg.

Punjab Police Assistant Commissioner of Police Gagandeep Singh said that on Tuesday a stray bullet hit the leg of a girl on her way to attend tuition classes, along with her father. She was immediately taken to a hospital by her father.

Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: After Family of 7 Found Dead Inside a Locked Car, Dehradun Police Say Car Was Registered in Uttarakhand.

It is not yet known who fired the bullet, Singh said.

He said various police teams are conducting a door-to-door search and several people in Fateh Singh Colony are being questioned, especially those with licensed weapons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)