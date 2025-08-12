Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 12 (ANI): The rising number of stray dog attacks and rabies-related deaths has sparked renewed debate across the country, with Kerala recording 2,24,182 dog-bite cases and 15 deaths till August 2025. Of the fatalities, 11 were attributed to stray dogs and four to domestic dogs.

India continues to be labelled the "global capital" for stray dog bites and rabies fatalities. Kerala, with its growing stray dog population, remains a significant concern.

As per the 2019 Livestock Census, India is home to an estimated 15 crore stray dogs. A 2022 survey estimated the stray dog population in Kerala at 2.9 lakh, but officials say the number has since increased significantly.

Critics point to the inefficiency of Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) for failing to utilise funds allocated for stray dog control. Of the Rs 98.93 crore sanctioned over the past two years, only Rs 13.59 crore was spent. The Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) blames central laws for restricting effective control measures.

"The Supreme Court has exposed the impracticability of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme. The current rules are totally ineffective in addressing the problem. The Government of India should revisit the ABC rules and make necessary amendments. Kerala has decided to adopt portable and mobile ABC centres, but even Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has told the court that sterilisation is not a guarantee against dog bites, it is only meant to control the population," said State Local Self-Government Minister MB Rajesh.

Kerala's own Animal Birth Control sterilisation programme, mandated by law, has struggled to bring down stray numbers, partly due to strong public resistance in areas where ABC centres are set up.

Public demand for implementing the Supreme Court's directives without delay is growing, while social media is flooded with calls for stricter measures. At the same time, animal rights activists opposing aggressive population control face mounting criticism from those demanding urgent action.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Supreme Court directed the authorities in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to immediately start picking up stray dogs from all localities and shift them to dog shelters. The directions also extend to Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

The ruling drew criticism from animal rights organisations. They held a protest in front of the India Gate in Delhi on Monday against the order. The police detained them during the protest. (ANI)

