New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was found hanging inside his rented accommodation in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police got a PCR call about a foul smell coming out from a DDA flat in Bindapur.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Greets WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Ahead of Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in Gujarat (Watch Video).

Police reached the spot and found that the flat was locked. They broke open the door and discovered a man hanging from the ceiling fan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The deceased has been identified as Parveen Parmeshwar, he said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Disaster: 'Mountain-Like Challenge' Before Himachal, State Needs a Year To Rebuild Infrastructure, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Parmeshwar was a street vendor and was staying alone in the flat. Inquest proceedings are being carried out, the DCP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)