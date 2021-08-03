Uttarkashi, Aug 3 (PTI) A stretch of Gangotri national highway caved in on Tuesday following a landslide triggered by heavy rains disrupting vehicular traffic along the route.

The 30-metre stretch fell and slid into Bhagirathi river bringing traffic to a halt, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

It has been raining heavily in the district for nearly 15 days activating several landslide zones from Nagun to Harshil.

The cave-in also endangered a tunnel being built by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited as part of the all-weather road project along the highway.

However, SDM Bhatwari Devendra Negi, the District Disaster Management Officer and SHO Vinod Thapliyal rushed to the spot and diverted the traffic through Manera bypass.

