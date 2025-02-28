Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): BJP MP Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Friday condemned the recent rape incident in Pune and expressed confidence that strict action would be taken under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He also mentioned that 13 teams were formed with the help of Maharashtra's administration and the Home Ministry to catch the accused.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said, "This is a very condemnable incident...13 different teams were formed with the help of the Maharashtra administration and Home Ministry to catch the accused."

Further, he added, "The accused has been arrested...I am sure that stringent action will be taken against the culprit. Under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, efforts are being made to give the harshest punishment to every culprit..."

The accused in the Pune rape incident, was detained by a team of the Pune Crime Branch from Gunat village in Shirur Tehsil of Pune district, and was formally arrested, Pune Police said on Friday.

"After completing the formalities, he was arrested, and he will be produced before the Court today. A special counsel will be appointed, and we will try to fast-track the case... We believe that we will succeed in preventing such cases in the future, and we are working in this regard," the Pune Police said.

The accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade was absconding since the incident happened on Tuesday, when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away.

The accused allegedly approached her, falsely claiming that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot, where he allegedly raped her.

The Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar thanked the people of Gunat and said that he will visit the village to honour the villagers.

"The accused was detained from Gunat village last night around 1:10 am... People from the Gunat village helped us nab the accused. Nearly 500 officers and personnel had been working on this operation for the past three days. Around 400-500 citizens of Gunat village extended significant cooperation in the search. Our dog squad provided leads from different locations, which yielded positive results. Drone cameras were also used, which proved beneficial. Although there was a delay, we finally arrested the accused last night," Pune CP said, addressing a press conference. (ANI)

