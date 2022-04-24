New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 37 per cent, they said.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with strong surface winds during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

