Indore, Jun 7 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Tuesday directed the Indore commissioner of police to reply within three weeks on reports of a student being beaten up at a police station.

Mohit Devalia (26), MCom final year student, was brought to Vijay Nagar police station for allegedly selling diesel in an illegal manner and was then beaten up with a plastic pipe in the in charge room.

Devalia's father Vinod had also alleged police had demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe in the matter and had set him free after he paid Rs 30,000, and photographs were circulating in media of injury marks the 26-year-old had sustained.

Deputy Commissioner Police Sampat Upadhyay said the allegation of the student's father were being probed.

