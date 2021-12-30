New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): A medical student has died by suicide at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College, informed the Delhi Police on Thursday.

The police have begun an investigation after getting information on the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

